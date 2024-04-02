Best ramen spots in Victoria you need to try at least once

Ramen is the perfect meal during those rainy winter days in Victoria.

From the broth to the noodles to the breadth and innovation of ingredients, ramen hits all the right notes, and when done well, is like a symphony for you tastebuds.

Here are six places in Victoria doing just that.

Hearty, flavourful broths with perfectly cooked noodles are the norm at this local hotspot. Whether you’re craving a classic tonkotsu or getting more adventurous with their spicy miso, Arashi Ramen promises a satisfying dining experience mixed with a bit of creativity.

Where: 2950 Douglas Street, Suite 222, Victoria

This is an elevated ramen experience with a choose-your-own-adventure ramen menu and a robust creative cocktail menu to boot! You really can’t get much better than unique ramen bowls in the heart of downtown Victoria, near Johnson Street Bridge.

Where: 1609 Store Street, Victoria

Come for the bao buns, stay for the ramen. This cute little hole in the wall in Chinatown serves boisterous bowls of ramen, which includes truffle cashew and pork belly ramen. Take it spicy to really pump up the jam.

Where: 626 Fisgard Street, Victoria,

Opened in 2021, Rzuna Ramen in Victoria blends Japanese and local ingredients to craft rich, original flavours packed with protein and mouth-watering broth.

Where: 776 Fairview Rd, Victoria

At Menbow, indulge in a tantalizing array of authentic Japanese flavours, including Shio, Syoyu, Miso and Spicy Miso, with your choice of Tonkotsu (pork) or Tori (chicken) broths.

Where: 1018 Blanshard Street, Victoria

Known for its ramen and BBQ pork kimchi don, Kuma Noodle is reasonably priced for delicious meals with large proportions.

Where: 1551 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria

