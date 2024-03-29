ANIÁN integrates plastic sea waste into its newest clothing line

ANIÁN continues to be one of Victoria’s enduringly successful clothing brands, maintaining its dedication to ethical and sustainable fashion. The introduction of buttons crafted from plastic oyster trays is another jewel in the crown of the brand’s legacy.

“[ANIÁN] was looking at ocean waste and wondering what we could use,” the founder, Paul Long, told Daily Hive. “It’s about finding value in things that others have deemed valueless.”

Its newest product has pioneered something simple — buttons — and fashioned them from recycled oyster farming trays reclaimed by Ocean Legacy Foundation from Baynes Sound, nestled between Denman and Vancouver Island.

ANIÁN tapped Chloé Dubois, executive director and co-founder of the Ocean Legacy Foundation — a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution response programs, with the goal of ending plastic pollution.

“I reached out to [Dubois] and I asked her for a spreadsheet of chemical makeups of ocean waste,” Long said. “We found that oyster baskets had the same chemical build [as buttons].”

According to the ANIÁN founder, Dubois is “instrumental” in the fight against plastic pollution. “If you’re going to do anything in that realm, she and Ocean Legacy are the ones you should be talking to.”

While Ocean Legacy tackles plastic pollution in the ocean, ANIÁN takes on the challenge within the fashion industry, prioritizing quality and longevity over “fast fashion” aimed at trends, which come and go.

Despite its higher prices, sustainable fashion is gaining momentum and surpassing fast fashion due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for ethically produced clothing. Brands such as ANIÁN, Patagonia, and Tentree are gaining recognition and loyalty from consumers who value transparency, durability, and ethical sourcing.

Originally founded as a surfboard-shaping company in 2013, ANIÁN has transformed into the go-to sustainable outerwear brand in Victoria. The past seven years have seen the company wholly embrace eco-friendly initiatives which minimize synthetic materials, remove dyes from manufacturing processes, and incorporate recycled textiles into its products.

