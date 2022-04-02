SportsHockeyCanucks

"He should be embarrassed": Zegras rips into former Canuck Jay Beagle

Apr 2 2022
Budding Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras didn’t hold back when talking about former Vancouver Canucks forward and Arizona Coyotes veteran Jay Beagle after an on-ice altercation on Friday involving Troy Terry.

He did it without addressing Beagle directly.

“I get that you’re going to hit me in the back, but you don’t punch a guy when he’s down, especially a [31]-goal scorer in the NHL who’s a superstar,” Zegras said, accoriding to PHNX.

“I think it’s embarrassing. I think it’s a bad look for the league, and for the player that did it, I think it’s a bad look and he should be f*cking punished.”

The Ducks led the Coyotes 5-0 late in the third period when Zegras tried to poke a loose puck by Coyotes goaltender Josef Korenar. Beagle cross-checked Zegras in the back, and when Terry came to his linemate’s defence, Beagle dropped the gloves and repeatedly punched Terry in the face. 

Terry, who stands at 6-foot, 185 pounds, leads Anaheim with 31 goals and 57 points. 

Earlier in the game, Zegras scored on “The Michigan,” a lacrosse-style goal, after he failed to convert on a shot he pulled between his own legs. 

“I’m not going to name the player, but I get that he’s going to punch him maybe once, but the fact that he’s down and he’s not engaged in a fight, you’re going to hit him three more times? I think it’s embarrassing,” Zegras said. “I think he should be embarrassed…I’m embarrassed it even got that far.

“I appreciate Troy sticking up for me, because I think that’s a nonsense cross-check with two minutes left in a 5-0 game. I’m embarrassed for whoever that was…I’m not going to say his name…and I think the league should step in here and do something about it.”

Beagle will not face supplemental discipline, according to Craig Morgan. 

