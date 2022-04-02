“He should be embarrassed”: Zegras rips into former Canuck Jay Beagle

Budding Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras didn’t hold back when talking about former Vancouver Canucks forward and Arizona Coyotes veteran Jay Beagle after an on-ice altercation on Friday involving Troy Terry.

He did it without addressing Beagle directly.

“I get that you’re going to hit me in the back, but you don’t punch a guy when he’s down, especially a [31]-goal scorer in the NHL who’s a superstar,” Zegras said, accoriding to PHNX.

“I think it’s embarrassing. I think it’s a bad look for the league, and for the player that did it, I think it’s a bad look and he should be f*cking punished.”

Ducks star Trevor Zegras was NOT happy with Jay Beagle going after Troy Terry… “It’s humiliating and I think he should be f****** punished.” pic.twitter.com/yfeZRdNh4Z — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 2, 2022

The Ducks led the Coyotes 5-0 late in the third period when Zegras tried to poke a loose puck by Coyotes goaltender Josef Korenar. Beagle cross-checked Zegras in the back, and when Terry came to his linemate’s defence, Beagle dropped the gloves and repeatedly punched Terry in the face.

Terry, who stands at 6-foot, 185 pounds, leads Anaheim with 31 goals and 57 points.

Earlier in the game, Zegras scored on “The Michigan,” a lacrosse-style goal, after he failed to convert on a shot he pulled between his own legs.

“I’m not going to name the player, but I get that he’s going to punch him maybe once, but the fact that he’s down and he’s not engaged in a fight, you’re going to hit him three more times? I think it’s embarrassing,” Zegras said. “I think he should be embarrassed…I’m embarrassed it even got that far.

“I appreciate Troy sticking up for me, because I think that’s a nonsense cross-check with two minutes left in a 5-0 game. I’m embarrassed for whoever that was…I’m not going to say his name…and I think the league should step in here and do something about it.”

Beagle will not face supplemental discipline, according to Craig Morgan.