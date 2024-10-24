SportsHockeyCrimeCanada

Man crashes Zamboni and gets arrested for DUI at a hockey rink

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 24 2024, 3:02 pm
Man crashes Zamboni and gets arrested for DUI at a hockey rink
Good thing Zambonis top out at just 9.7 miles per hour (Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais)

Hockey has plenty of penalties — from high-sticking to tripping — but crashing a Zamboni is not one you see every day.

A 25-year-old Zamboni operator was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while cleaning the ice after a hockey game near Ottawa on Monday night.

The operator crashed the ice resurfacing machine into the rink boards at the Meredith Centre Arena in Chelsea, Quebec, coming to a stop as he collided with a door. It was caught on video and posted to Facebook by the Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais.

The incident occurred around 9:45 pm.

While hockey is known as the fastest game on Earth, the driver can count himself lucky that Zambonis top out at just 9.7 miles per hour.

Several witnesses suspected the operator was impaired and called the police, as per a statement from Sgt. Martin Fournel of the Sécurité Publique de la MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais obtained by Radio-Canada.

“Witnesses who were on scene noticed that [the driver] possibly had symptoms of impaired abilities and decided to contact the police,” Sgt. Fournel explained in French. “So the police, once on scene, noticed certain elements, carried out a screening test and made the arrest.”

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the collision caused some damage to the rink.

As a result, the man’s driver’s licence was suspended on the spot, and he now faces legal consequences for the incident. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop