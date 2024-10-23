Arizona Coyotes live on through hilarious NHL broadcast blunder

The Arizona Coyotes may not be an active NHL team, but fans of the defunct team had apparently something to cheer about on Tuesday night.

During the league’s Frozen Frenzy event, which saw all 32 teams in action, the Detroit Red Wings were able to hold on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders despite only having 11 shots on goal.

Patrick Kane scored the only goal of the game, and while the broadcast initially had a Red Wings banner flash up, it was quickly replaced by a “Go Coyotes” graphic complete with Arizona’s iconic Kachina logo before quickly reverting back to a Detroit graphic.

Perhaps it was subliminal messaging to get Coyotes fans to convert to Red Wings fans.

Patrick Kane — first of many to come this season!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/VPwE0iR1EP — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (@FanDuelSN_DET) October 23, 2024

There may be a reasonable explanation for this type of blunder. Bally Sports, a regional sports network, recently rebranded as the FanDuel Sports Network and has seen some of its on-air imaging change quickly.

Perhaps the Coyotes graphic got swept up in all these changes and, for one reason or another, was fired accidentally. After all, both the Red Wings and Coyotes have some variation of red and could be easily confused for each other in a flash.

Hockey fans had a field day with the mistake on social media.

COYOTES NEVER DIE 😂 — Ryan Christian Ventura (@ryanventura778) October 23, 2024

Gone but not forgotten — Meggie 💫👻 (@why_meghan) October 23, 2024

Confirmed- red wings leaving Detroit and headed to Phx — random stuff (@Uncmatt81_) October 23, 2024

Well technically the Coyotes did go — Jeromy Felts (@Tipfelts) October 23, 2024

Ghost of Yotes past — Andrew Gaumont (@andrew_gaumont) October 23, 2024

I mean… that is Coyotes legend Patrick Kane… — George Slater (@JorgeGuapo22) October 23, 2024

lmao fly high coyotes 🕊️🕊️ — catboy enthusiast 🍉 (@hoetanizaki) October 23, 2024

It’s not clear if the Coyotes will ever be back in the NHL again, but for one fleeting moment on a random October Tuesday, fans of the team had at least one more chance to cheer for their team.