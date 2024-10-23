New Team Canada hockey jerseys appear to have dropped

When Connor McDavid takes the ice for his national team next year, he’ll be wearing — shocker — a red uniform with a maple leaf that says “Canada” across the front.

McDavid is expected to be one of the key players at next February’s 4 Nations Faceoff, an NHL run-event in place of the All-Star Game that features teams from Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland competing for a newly created international prize.

With ticket sales being announced for next week, NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared a promotional photo for the event, which also appeared to show four players wearing their respective team uniforms.

Lots of fans have been tweeting/asking for ticket details for 4Nations Face-Off in February. We have that now, as well as perhaps the first glimpse of jerseys: pic.twitter.com/6QrGif8cvr — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 23, 2024

McDavid was the model for Canada’s jersey, which featured a stylized red maple leaf over a red base jersey with two white horizontal stripes in the middle. While we can’t see a manufacturer, it’s likely to be a Fanatics jersey due to the NHL’s partnership with the brand.

Fans interested in buying tickets in either of the two host cities — Montreal and Boston — can do so at this link beginning October 29.

The first six players for each roster were announced back in June, with McDavid or Sidney Crosby the likely choices to captain Canada, also joined by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brad Marchand, and Brayden Point.

“These are six world-class players and leaders on their NHL teams that we can build a strong and successful team around,” Canada GM Don Sweeney said.

While the Canadian contingent was headlined by those two, Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews was one of the key stars of Team USA.

“It’s a huge honour,” Matthews said at the time. “You have so much pride in playing for your country and all that goes into it, so to be one of the first six, it means a lot to have that clarity and to know that I’m going to be competing and playing for my country again. It’s definitely exciting, especially heading into the rest of the summer.”

The 4 Nations Faceoff begins on February 12 and runs through February 20.