Zadorov's multi-goal effort powers Canucks to victory over Canadiens

The Vancouver Canucks got some big goals from unlikely contributors on their way to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Big defenceman Nikita Zadorov got the Canucks off to a strong start by scoring twice in the first period. It was just the second multi-goal game of the Russian player’s career thus far.

Nikita Zadorov knocks down his second goal of the period with seconds to go on the clock. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fm0MOQOxuz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2024

“Just felt great,” said Zadorov after the game. “My teammates made a couple good passes for me to capitalize on a couple shots.”

“He’s got a really good shot,” commented head coach Rick Tocchet. “He doesn’t need that big windup, he’s got one of those quick, hard shots.”

Conor Garland added another goal in the second period with a perfectly placed snipe off a pass from Teddy Blueger. The two continue to show chemistry even when not playing with the currently injured Dakota Joshua.

“Teddy just made a great play,” said Garland after the game when discussing the goal. “We want to be slashing across as wingers and he just had some poise and put it under the guy’s stick, hit me in stride.”

Nils Aman got in on the fun in the final period with a tip for his third goal of the season. It was his first goal in 23 games.

“It was nice see [Aman],” said Tocchet after the game. “I thought last game he was pretty good. He hasn’t played a lot, it’s a nice little tip, good for him.”

The Canucks continue to play great defensive hockey. They’ve now held their opponents to two or fewer goals in seven of the eight games they’ve played in March.

The Canadiens managed just three shots in the final period as they attempted to mount a comeback. The Canucks thwarted any thought of that and spent the majority of the 20 minutes in the offensive zone.

“I mean the third period was great, that’s how winning teams finish out games,” said goalie Casey DeSmith after the win. “I thought we really did that, stayed out of the box in the third, chip pucks out, chip pucks in and we just made it hard for them to generate offence.”

DeSmith made 16 saves to grab his second straight victory. He now has a 2-1-1 record since taking over as the starter for the injured Thatcher Demko.

The home team imposed their will physically, landing several large hits. Noah Juulsen and Vasily Podkolzin led the way as both players recorded six hits. The Russian forward also recorded his first point of the season.

“Just try to get the puck … I can bring energy to our lineup,” said Podkolzin about his physical play postgame.

“Our team when we’re forechecking obviously it really helps our play so we don’t have to defend all night,” explained the head coach.

The Canucks now have a three point lead on the Western Conference as the Winnipeg Jets lost tonight. They’re also tied with the New York Rangers for the best points percentage in the NHL.

“It’s definitely something to build on. After a couple of tough losses here at home, it was good to string a couple of wins together. It’s getting down to playoff mode,” said DeSmith.

The Canucks play their next game on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames.