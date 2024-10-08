Zadorov felt "disrespected" by Canucks in contract negotiations

Nikita Zadorov’s divorce from the Vancouver Canucks was potentially messier than many thought.

The blueliner spoke candidly about this summer’s contract negotiations with the Canucks on a recent episode of the What Chaos! podcast with Pete Blackburn and DJ Bean.

“Yeah,” responded Zadorov when asked if he thought he was going to re-sign in Vancouver.

“We wanted to stay at the start…we tried to sort it out but there’s points in negotiations when you check boxes and then couple things didn’t go the way we wanted to. Kind of felt a little bit disrespectful too. It didn’t work out.”

The big Russian defenceman ended up signing a big deal with the Boston Bruins worth $30 million over six years. Fellow Canucks free agent Elias Lindholm joined him on the Bruins.

Zadorov explained on the podcast that he and Lindholm discussed signing with the Bruins when visiting the city as members of the Canucks last season.

The Canucks acquired Zadorov early last year, and he quickly became a fan-favourite. The coaching staff helped him play some of the best hockey of his career.

Zadorov really became a hero in the city during an incredible playoff run where he was one of the team’s best players. He scored goals, delivered massive hits, and was an electric presence on the ice.

The 29-year-old also became beloved for his quick wit and willingness to speak his mind.

He finished the postseason with four goals and eight points in 13 games. That performance put the league on notice, surely helping him attract more suitors in free agency.

The Canucks reportedly offered Zadorov $5 million per season but were not willing to give him the term he got on his Bruins deal. They signed blueliners Derek Forbort and Vincent Desharnais in an attempt to replace the size that Zadorov brought to the table.