Canucks make surprise waiver move and could lose Friedman

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t done tinkering with their roster quite yet.

The team sent Mark Friedman to Abbotsford today and could now lose him for nothing. All the other NHL teams will be able to claim the defenceman if they wish.

The 28-year-old played 23 games last season and finished with one assist. He was +4 across those matchups. Head coach Rick Tocchet did not dress the blueliner for any playoff games.

The Canucks set their opening day roster yesterday but apparently weren’t satisfied as they made this surprise move today. Sending Friedman to Abbotsford would free up additional cap space, which will continue to accrue daily as the Canucks are not using long-term injury reserve.

The blueliner was originally acquired almost exactly one year ago when the Canucks traded Jack Rathbone to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a four-player deal. Rathbone was at one time considered one of the top Canucks prospects. He was also recently put on waivers.

The team still has seven defencemen on its NHL roster, even without counting Friedman. They will start the season with all of their available blueliners, as none are injured at the moment.

Friedman is right-handed and behind Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Vincent Desharnais, and Noah Juulsen on the depth chart.

If Friedman clears waivers, he will report to Abbotsford in the AHL. The Canucks have been building a strong development team, and the player will add to Abbotsford’s deep defence group. With names like Christian Wolanin, Erik Brannstrom, and others, the organization’s AHL team has a very strong defence group.