Nikita Zadorov’s agent is making sure that everyone knows exactly where negotiations between his player and the Vancouver Canucks stand.

Dan Milstein, the agent who represents Zadorov as well as many other prominent NHL players, responded to a report from Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre that the Canucks and the defenceman had made significant progress in their negotiations.

“Fake news,” reads Milstein’s reply.

This puts cool water on the news that the Canucks and Zadorov could be approaching an extension. It’s already been reported that the pending free agent rejected the team’s first offer.

“There has been significant traction in contract talks w UFAs Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm,” reads the post made by MacIntyre today. “Maybe neither re-signs, but it’s possible the Canucks could keep both players.”

Zadorov was a star for the Canucks during the postseason and became a fan favourite. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and is searching for term, as well as a significant raise on his new contract.

More details about contract talks, or the lack thereof, between the two sides were put forward by CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal today on the Donnie & Dhali show.

“No progress…no offers or conversations about contracts since the playoffs ended,” explained Dhaliwal. “No talks in a while; the Canucks have not met with Milstein in Buffalo…at the combine.”

“One phone call can change everything, but right now, I have to say to you, it looks bleak.”

There is less than a month to go before July 1, and the Canucks have a lot of pending free agents. It’s looking more and more likely that there will be significant turnover for the roster, which achieved the third-best regular season in franchise history last year. This is especially true on the blue line, where the team has just three defencemen signed for next season.