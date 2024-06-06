Utah narrows down NHL name search to six finalists

Utah’s new NHL franchise is one step closer to finding a team name.

The Delta Center, the home of the NHL’s newest club, took to social media on Thursday to announce that ownership has moved on to the second round of fan voting for an official name.

Dropping a link to a survey, it was revealed that six possibilities are still in the running to be chosen.

🚨 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟮 🚨 We’re down to six finalists for our #NHLinUtah team name! Vote for your favorite 𝙉𝙊𝙒 through June 20. 🔗: https://t.co/xBQS6ekUzz pic.twitter.com/1oYfwbsUfC — Delta Center (@deltacenter) June 6, 2024

Here are the six finalists:

Utah Yeti

Utah Outlaws

Utah Blizzard

Utah Venom

Utah Mammoth

Utah Hockey Club (HC)

Ryan Smith, the leader of Utah’s NHL ownership group (SEG), first asked fans to help come up with name ideas back in April via a survey. As they voted on the most popular submissions, SEG narrowed the options down to a list of 20 last month.

Notable submissions that have since been eliminated from the name race include Utah Hive, Utah Caribou, Utah Fury, and Utah Canyons.

No matter what name is chosen, though, the team based in Salt Lake City will wear plain jerseys featuring the word “UTAH” when their inaugural season kicks off this fall. They will only adopt their soon-to-be-chosen name in their second NHL campaign.

In April, the NHL Board of Governors officially approved the Arizona Coyotes’ relocation to Utah. The team, which was the result of the original Winnipeg Jets’ relocation, bid farewell to the league and Mullett Arena with their last game on April 12.

Utah will draft sixth overall at the upcoming NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28.