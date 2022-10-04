Rage Against the Machine cancels their North American tour

After a number of postponements, Rage Against the Machine has cancelled their North American tour due to bandleader Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury.

The cancellation affects four Canadian dates with the band scheduled to come to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg in the middle of March of next year.

The band made the announcement on their Twitter account today.

North American 2023 Rage tour CANCELED pic.twitter.com/ILmTGtAulX — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) October 4, 2022

The message, signed by de la Rocha, states:

“It has been almost three months since Chicago and I still look down at my leg in disbelief. Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago,” the post reads. “Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt Like a sick joke the universe played on me.”

He says only 8% of his tendon was left intact after a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon.

“I hate cancelling shows, I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

Rage Against the Machine had already postponed this tour on two other occasions.

The first was back in April of 2021, when the tour was pushed to Spring 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, in February of this year, there was another announcement that pushed the remaining Canadian dates to March 11 to 17, 2023.

The message to the fans states that tickets bought online through Ticketmaster or AXS will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment when the funds are received from the venue. They say that usually takes 30 days.

They also say anyone who paid with cash should contact the box office directly.