Vancouver International Airport shares updated guidelines for travellers

Canada has updated travel guidelines, banning flights from several countries amid concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. And as of November 30, unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and up are no longer permitted to board planes or trains.

Daily Hive got in touch with Vancouver International Airport to get the latest guidelines for those flying out of, into, or through the airport and to find out what YVR is doing to maintain a safe travel experience for everyone.

Vancouver Airport Authority confirms that it is working with different partners to “conduct COVID-19 testing for all fully vaccinated passengers” that arrive to YVR from international destinations.

“When we were advised by government last week about increases to international arrivals testing, we took immediate action to determine how we could expand our testing capacity,” says Robyn McVicker, Vice President, Passenger Journey at Vancouver Airport Authority, in a release.

“This includes building out registration and testing areas at the airport and adding more staff to guide passengers through the process.”

Passengers returning to or travelling through YVR should also expect longer waits and plan accordingly. Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from an international destination should use ArriveCan to provide pre-departure COVID-19 testing and vacation information and pre-register for testing on arrival.

On November 26, the government released a list of countries from which Canada has banned arrivals. It included South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique. However, as of November 30, the list has been updated to include Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria.

Canadian permanent residents, citizens, and Indian Act status holders who have been to any of these countries 14 days before their arrival will be subject to screening, quarantine measures, as well as enhanced testing, regardless of their vaccination status or COVID-19 history.

All vaccinated travellers flying in from anywhere but the US will be tested on arrival and will face mandatory quarantine while they wait for their test results.