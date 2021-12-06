Air Canada launches rapid antigen test kits to meet US travel requirements

Air Canada has implemented new improvements to help travellers meet the updated US COVID-19 entry requirements.

Starting today, travellers must show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than one day before travel to the US.

The Canadian airline has partnered with Switch Health, a Canadian-based healthcare company, to supply antigen test kits to help people meet these testing requirements.

“The self-administered test can be taken from the comfort of the customer’s home or accommodation, within one day prior to departure,” Air Canada said in a press release.

Just completed the @SwitchHealthCA COVID rapid antigen test for travel ordered through @Aeroplan. Simple, easy and from the comfort of our Airbnb! Results and documentation in less than an hour. pic.twitter.com/jihpuQEr8u — odejager (@momofonegirlold) November 22, 2021

Travellers can order the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit, which includes two tests, online for $129 or $79 for Aeroplan members. While the test is self-administered, you’ll be under the remote supervision of a telehealth professional from Switch Health. There’s also a detailed instructions manual for the kit. It takes about 15 minutes to receive the test results, which will be available as an electronic report suitable for travel.

The site recommends you order the kit no less than seven business days before departure since it’ll take about 5 to 7 business days to ship to your home.

“With government restrictions evolving around the world, we want to simplify the experience and provide customers with easy and effective testing solutions,” said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products Marketing & eCommerce at Air Canada, in a statement.

For a seamless check-in experience, the Air Canada app and aircanada.com recognize the Switch Health QR code and proof of vaccination status. The virtual process allows customers to securely submit their test results and proof of vaccination in advance of travel, also meeting the Canadian government’s requirement that people over the age of 12 travelling by air be fully vaccinated.

Air Canada and Switch Health also offer a COVID-19 RT-LAMP Test Kit to re-enter Canada.

The US announced the tightening of their testing requirements last week in light of the spread of omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern.

In addition to the antigen test kit, Air Canada has made other improvements to make travel smoother.

“We’re also sending new, customized e-mails within five days of departure, detailing the travel, entry and testing requirements specific to any itinerary, for travel everywhere throughout the globe,” stated Nasr.

Air Canada customers can find important information about travel during the pandemic, like COVID-19 test requirements and travel restrictions for any country, on their Travel Ready Hub.