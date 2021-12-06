Air Canada warns of possible snow-related service disruptions in Vancouver

On Monday, December 6, Metro Vancouver woke up to a little layer of snow on the ground. As the flakes were falling, Air Canada shared that the snow in Vancouver might cause service interruptions.

In its daily travel outlook, the airline noted that its flights through YVR airport may be impacted by forecasted snow.

They say that the alert is in effect all day on Monday, December 6.

“Air Canada has revised its ticketing policy to make it easier for customers travelling on an affected flight to make changes to their booking without penalty, space permitting,” said Air Canada in its travel alert.

If your flight is affected, you can change your flight for free.

“We’ve also prepared more information on our re-booking policies for anticipated flight delays and cancellations,” they said, noting that they’re monitoring the situation closely.

You can learn more about the outlook for flights out of YVR and check with the airline directly if you think your flight could be affected.

Light snow is falling at YVR and operations are still running safely and smoothly. Make sure you check the status of your flight before coming to the airport and give yourself plenty of time to get here, check-in and clear security. pic.twitter.com/uSWRoi2bYf — YVR (@yvrairport) December 6, 2021

According to YVR, snow is falling and “operations are still running safely and smoothly.” They advise travellers to give themselves plenty of time to get where they’re going.

