Air Canada warns of possible snow-related service disruptions in Vancouver
On Monday, December 6, Metro Vancouver woke up to a little layer of snow on the ground. As the flakes were falling, Air Canada shared that the snow in Vancouver might cause service interruptions.
In its daily travel outlook, the airline noted that its flights through YVR airport may be impacted by forecasted snow.
They say that the alert is in effect all day on Monday, December 6.
“Air Canada has revised its ticketing policy to make it easier for customers travelling on an affected flight to make changes to their booking without penalty, space permitting,” said Air Canada in its travel alert.
- You might also like:
- Parts of Metro Vancouver could receive up to 10 cm of snow this morning
- Metro Vancouver wakes up to first snowfall of the season (PHOTOS)
- Air Canada launches rapid antigen test kits to meet US travel requirements
If your flight is affected, you can change your flight for free.
“We’ve also prepared more information on our re-booking policies for anticipated flight delays and cancellations,” they said, noting that they’re monitoring the situation closely.
You can learn more about the outlook for flights out of YVR and check with the airline directly if you think your flight could be affected.
Light snow is falling at YVR and operations are still running safely and smoothly. Make sure you check the status of your flight before coming to the airport and give yourself plenty of time to get here, check-in and clear security. pic.twitter.com/uSWRoi2bYf
— YVR (@yvrairport) December 6, 2021
According to YVR, snow is falling and “operations are still running safely and smoothly.” They advise travellers to give themselves plenty of time to get where they’re going.