YVR travellers, shoppers warned of possible traffic jam this Black Friday

Planning on catching a flight from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Friday? Be sure to leave well in advance because the outlet mall near Grant McConachie Way expects a busy Black Friday.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport is just a few days away from kicking off its 10 days of Black Friday. The multi-day sale and extended mall hours are to ensure a safe shopping experience for all visitors.

Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day, so McArthurGlen is extending shopping hours. The mall will be open from 8 am to 10 pm.

Over the Black Friday weekend, the centre will be open from 9 am to 9 pm.

McArthurGlen has said it recognizes the importance of providing visitors with a seamless experience on Black Friday and all weekend long, so it is working closely with YVR, RCMP traffic enforcement, traffic management personnel, and the Sea Island community to plan for additional vehicles and foot traffic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McArthurGlen Vancouver (@mcarthurglenvancouver)

As a result, McArthurGlen is adding measures like providing additional parking in the centre’s adjacent gravel lot and the Templeton Main Employee Lot and more RCMP traffic control officers and traffic controllers on site from Friday to Sunday.

McArthurGlen encourages Black Friday weekend shoppers to take the Canada Line.

The closest station to the mall is Templeton Station. From there, commuters need to walk for about five minutes until they enter the outlet.