The best Black Friday deals on must-have fashion and beauty products

Attention fashion and beauty shoppers!

Whether you’re looking for the perfect lipgloss for a friend on your Christmas list, or want to stock up on skincare, Black Friday is the perfect time to do it.

Treat yourself without breaking the bank on your fave skincare, makeup and clothing brands.

From saving over 50% on a new wardrobe to getting major discounts on the best makeup brands, here are some of the best Black Friday deals in beauty and fashion.

Beauty

If you’re looking for fun and unique makeup that’s not overpriced, ColourPop has you covered with tons of deals for Black Friday.

Not only can you get 30% off sitewide, you can also get some items for up to 80% off.

The hot sale includes Sailor Moon-themed eyeshadow palettes and a set of 10 bold red matte lipsticks with a $200 value for just $72.

This iconic cosmetics brand is having massive sales on all of its beauty products for Black Friday.

You can save 40% on face and foundation products, and 30% off sitewide.

Some of the top picks include a five-piece kit featuring MAC’s bestselling products valued at $172 for just $76, and a lipstick and lipglass duo valued at $36 for just $19.

Sephora Canada does not disappoint with its seven-day Black Friday sale.

From Monday, November 21 to Monday, November 28, shoppers can save up to 50% off each day on specific brands.

The retailer starts savings strong with hot deals on skincare sets from Clinique. You’ll have to wait until next Monday for discounts on Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty products.

Fashion

H&M’s Black Friday sale is already happening and you can save up to 70% on a new wardrobe.

Some of the hot deals include 40% off a clean, white faux sherling-lined trucker jacket and nearly 50% off this cute, cut-out dress.

Save up to 60% off on designer brands during Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, which ends on November 29.

Some hot deals include 40% off Kate Spade leather satchels and 40% off men’s AllSaints boots.

Aritzia is blessing shoppers with up to 50% off on select styles.

Some amazing deals include $100 off the brand’s popular vegan leather Super Puff and $50 off the highly coveted Melina Pant.