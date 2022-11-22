Save 25% off on top fashion brands this Black Friday

As those holiday gift lists roll in, and your wardrobe is starting to feel so “last year,” Black Friday deals are the perfect excuse to get your gift shopping done early — and throw in a little something extra for yourself.

To help you stock up on a stylish wardrobe, Plenty will be offering 25% off their entire collection as part of their Black Friday sale — starting Wednesday, November 23, until Sunday, November 27, so you’ll want to act fast.

Founded in 1989 in Kitsilano, Plenty has become a premiere fashion destination for men’s and women’s essentials on the west coast. Since its inception, their goal has always been to provide their customers with high-quality, style-forward clothing options for every occasion.

This discount will be applied to the premium brands they carry, like AG, Citizens of Humanity, Free People, Fred Perry, Zanerobe, DUER, and more. With a large collection of elegantly designed indoor and outdoor wear, you’ll be able to find clothes that’ll pop off during your next fit check.

The sale will be available through their online shop and in-store locations in Kitsilano, Metrotown, Robson Street, Coquitlam Centre, Park Royal, Willowbrook, UptownCentre in Victoria, and Chinook Center in Calgary. Every one of their locations is unique, with features like hand-picked Turkish pendant lamps, rich hardwood detailing, and marbled interiors.

To learn more about how you can take advantage of this Black Friday sale and what’s available, visit Plenty’s website.