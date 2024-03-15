Here's what we know about a possible strike at YVR this spring break

If you are planning to fly out of Vancouver International Airport in the coming days, a looming strike could impact some of the services you’ve come to rely on: food and beverages.

Yesterday, UNITE HERE Local 40, which represents 200 food service workers at YVR, voted in favour of strike action.

They are calling for higher wages from their employer, SSP Canada Food Services, which is one of YVR’s largest food service operators, and are suggesting that unless a deal is reached, possible disruptions could follow.

With many kids in BC’s schools off for two weeks as of Monday, that could hit a very busy time for families who have plans during the break and potentially stretch into Easter long weekend, which is at the end of the month.

“Job actions would disrupt daily airport operations as the spring break and Easter weekend rush approaches, with over 1.1 million passengers projected to travel through YVR Airport in the next few weeks,” a union statement reads in part.

However, a rep from the union says that at this time, there’s a chance that could be entirely avoided if their employer comes to the table.

The workers will consider strike action over the “coming days,” and if SSP Canada Food Services Inc. can meet their demands, the strike could be avoided. If not, the union would issue a strike notice, and picket lines would go up 72 hours later.

“We cannot predict exact impacts at this time, but the workers want YVR and SSP to address wages urgently,” a spokesperson for the union told Daily Hive.

In addition to a wage increase, the union also wants the transit reimbursement to be reinstated, to cover the costs of alternative transportation like taxis which employees take during the overnight hours when the SkyTrain doesn’t operate.

A spokesperson for the airport told Daily Hive it is something it’s monitoring closely, and at this time, all food services are operating.

“YVR is not a party to the negotiations between SPP Canada Food Services and Unite Here Local 40, the union representing its employees. We hope that the parties are able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” YVR spokesperson Adriana Unger said Friday.

“As we become aware of further information, we will provide updates for travellers,” she added.

It comes just a few weeks after striking workers from the Sheraton Vancouver Airport hotel saw support from a Metro Vancouver mayor over their ongoing bargaining fight.

More than eight months ago, workers at the Richmond hotel walked off the job to demand what they argue is a fair wage increase. Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley says he supports this in a recent letter he sent on behalf of Burnaby Council to Larco Hospitality, their employer.

The letter states that many of the workers live in Burnaby and that the council supports a contract that supports them and reflects the increased cost of living in Metro Vancouver.