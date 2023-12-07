Strong and unified: Pilots to picket at Vancouver International Airport

Are you planning to travel through Vancouver’s International Airport (YVR) on Thursday or Friday? If so, you may want to stay informed about the ongoing labour protests.

Air Canada pilots plan to stage a demonstration at YVR airport on Friday from 12:15 to 1:15 pm.

The pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), are demanding improved working conditions and better wages, citing long hours and inadequate pay.

“If the last year and a half have taught us anything, it’s that busy travel seasons while travelling with Air Canada sometimes come with disruptions and cancellations—and no one knows that better than our passengers,” says the chair of the Air Canada Master Executive Council, Charlene Hudy.

“As we near the holiday season, we want travellers to know that Air Canada pilots are working hard to get them where they need to go to connect them with their loved ones. We hope that Air Canada is ready to do the same,” says Hudy.

“Air Canada’s future success, both financially and operationally, will require the airline to recognize the value of its pilots and take steps to attract and retain experienced pilots in the flight deck to help the airline succeed.”

So what does it mean for travellers?

A YVR spokesperson told Daily Hive that they are aware of the picket and don’t expect there to be flight delays as a result.

“The Airport Authority has no involvement in the Air Canada – (ALPA) negotiations. We do not anticipate an impact on travellers.”

Friday’s protest is not the only one to happen at YVR this week. There has been an ongoing strike from the Sheraton Vancouver Airport hotel workers, who are calling on their employer for a living wage.

Union members will be holding signs and marching outside the departures area on Thursday.

​​