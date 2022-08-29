YVR Airport security screening "moving efficiently" after Sunday chaos

After travellers were stuck waiting hours to make it through security on Sunday, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) said that the situation on Monday was “much improved.”

“Yesterday was an unusual day at YVR with longer than normal wait times for security screening, largely due to an unexpected shortage of security screening staff,” said YVR.

Yesterday was challenging as we saw long lines and delays, largely due to an unexpected shortage of @catsa_gc security screening staff. Thank you to our colleagues across our airport community who worked tirelessly to get people on their way safely and as quickly as possible. — YVR (@yvrairport) August 29, 2022

According to the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA), their service contractor Allied Universal was “experiencing higher than expected last-minute book-offs by screening officers” on Sunday.

YVR confirmed that fewer CATSA staff called off work on Monday. On Sunday, 87 of 210 workers scheduled to come in never came. On Monday, that dropped to close to 40.

A source employed at the airport told Daily Hive that the “staff shortage” was related to job action. Workers went on a “soft strike” by calling in sick en masse to protest the end of an incentive program.

CATSA and YVR have not addressed this claim and directed us to Allied Universal for answers. Allied Universal has not responded to Daily Hive’s enquiries.

On the ground at the airport, travellers at YVR reported that lines were long but not terrible.

Perhaps not as bad a wait as yesterday @yvrairport but still awfully crowded & security is def slower than usual. #Vancouver Even Nexus. Though once again,

Trusted Traveller status pays off in spades in terms of less time spent in long lines. If u #travel frequently, apply. pic.twitter.com/DqobNcajHi — Claudia Travels (@Travelling_Mom) August 29, 2022

“Perhaps not as bad a wait as yesterday,” wrote one traveller. “But still awfully crowded [and] security is [definitely] slower than usual.”

YVR’s guidance for travellers is to arrive at the airport three hours ahead of international flights and two hours before domestic flights.

With files from Daily Hive staff