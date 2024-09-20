Vancouver International Airport might be Kelly Ripa’s favourite, but according to a new ranking, it’s among many travellers’ top choices for when they want to get up and away (preferably to somewhere a bit more tropical).

JD Power’s North America Airport Satisfaction Survey for 2024, released on Wednesday, put Vancouver’s YVR in 15th place in the large airport category, above the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and LaGuardia Airport.

The survey asked more than 20,000 travellers in the US and Canada to rank their flights and airport experience, as well as the food and airport staff, to compile a list of their best of the best, and it included some surprises.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport wasn’t in the same category but ended up with fewer points than Vancouver overall.

While we are used to Vancouver making a top list, the airports that ranked higher in the category were a bit more surprising, to us at least!

“The “large” airport category, which includes airports that see 10 million to 32.9 million passengers each year, was led by SNA, with Tampa International Airport (TPA) coming in second, followed by Missouri’s Kansas City International Airport (MCI) in third,” the rankings found.

We had to look it up. SNA is the John Wayne Airport in Southern California’s Santa Ana, and we admittedly don’t know all that much about it other than the Los Angeles Times recently described it as having “dull food choices.”

But, it apparently has been making strides to change that and add more selections. Sadly, the plans do not include a Tim Hortons, one of YVR’s busiest spots for international and domestic travellers alike, which is seriously lacking in international airports, in our opinion.

Plus, donut love aside, it placed lower than Vancouver on a different list.

Vancouver was also recently recognized as the top airport in North America, again, based on a different survey with significantly more respondents: more than 13 million passengers worldwide!

What do you think of these rankings? Let us know in the comments below!