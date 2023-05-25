Buckle up, sweets lovers – a new location of one of Vancouver’s most popular spots for candy, ice cream, and more is heading to the west side of the city soon.

Yum Sweet Shop, which currently operates a location at 4150 Main Street in the Riley Park neighbourhood, has shared that a second location is in the works.

In an announcement shared to its Instagram page, the sweet shop revealed that the new location will be in Kitsilano on West Broadway, in the new development right beside the historic Hollywood Theatre.

The business also shared that this will be Vancouver’s “largest candy, ice cream, and sweets shop.”

Yum’s original location offers a selection of fun treats, including novelty candies, cookies, candies, sundaes, and soft serve ice cream during the warmer months.

The Kitsilano spot is slated to open this fall.

Yum Sweet Shop – Kitsilano

Address: 3128 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram