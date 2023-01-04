Yuk Yuk's comedy club returns to Vancouver with new casino location

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A popular Canadian chain of comedy clubs is returning to the city this week with the opening of its new Vancouver location.

Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver Northeast is hosting its first event at Hastings Racecourse & Casino on Friday, January 6 at 8 pm.

The debut show features performances by headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now), Harris Anderson (Just For Laughs Vancouver), and Gavin Clarkson (CBC’s The Debaters).



According to the club’s operator and promoter, Garry Yuill, Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver Northeast is ready to show local comedy fans a good time.

“The room is great. It has a capacity of about 200 people, which will make for an electric atmosphere,” said Yuill to Daily Hive. “There will be food and beverages available as well. It’ll make a really great night out for comedy fans from Vancouver, Burnaby, and the nearby neighbourhoods.”



Yuill is the operator of Yuk Yuk’s Surrey which has a home at Elements Casino in Cloverdale. He also ran the previous Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver near City Hall on Cambie Street until the club was forced to close due to event restrictions at the start of the pandemic.

Hastings Racecourse & Casino and Elements Casino are both operated by Great Canadian Entertainment, which helped Yuill prepare for Yuk Yuk’s return to Vancouver.

“The Surrey location has been going great,” shared Yuill. “The audiences at Elements have been fantastic and we recognize a lot of regulars.

“The casino staff and management have been incredibly supportive and the comedy lineups we’ve been able to host have been really strong. It is fantastic to be able to attend live comedy again.”

Yuk Yuk’s Vancouver Northeast will begin with one show a week, though may expand to multiple shows on Fridays or additional comedy nights in the future.

Upcoming headliners in January and February include Jane Stanton, Dino Archie, and Byron Bertram.

When: January 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Vancouver Northeast at Hastings Racecourse & Casino – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online