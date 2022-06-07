Summertime zen: Win 10 rejuvenating classes at YYOGA (CONTEST)

Long summer days of sunshine and fun are almost here. Of course, this means you’ll be spending as much time outside (and on a patio or two) as possible before the darkness and rains return. But will you make time for wellness?

YYOGA wants to help you start your days right with a morning yoga practice throughout the summer. That’s why the yoga studio is offering a 10-class pack at an amazing price during their summer promotion.

You can make the most of 10 yoga classes for just $149, a savings of $46. that works out at less than $15 per class!

The YYOGA promotion ends on June 28 so make sure to buy your class pack before then, whether you’re an avid or first-time yogi. So it’s a great opportunity to stay active!

To celebrate, we’re giving away a 10-class pack. Simply enter the contest below for your chance to win.

The beauty of this class pack is that it’s valid for three months from the date of purchase and you can use it for any class you like. This includes hatha, flow, yhot, flow, power, and more.

Summer 10 Class Pack is valid at all locations for in-studio classes and/or virtual Live Studio Feeds. The pack is not eligible for a refund, transfer, hold, or extension, and mat and towel rentals are not included.

YYOGA is operating its full studio experience at all five convenient Lower Mainland locations including heated classes, infrared saunas, lounges, and props.

So don’t delay — pick up your summer class pack today. Namaste!

Prize

A 10-class pack for YYOGA for you and a friend valued at $298 ($149 each).

Contest

To enter for your chance to win a 10-class pack for YYOGA, do the following:

1. Follow @yyoga on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on June 14, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

