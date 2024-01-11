Yaletown crash snarls downtown Vancouver traffic

A crash in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood has traffic moving slowly through parts of the downtown core.

A Toyota SUV somehow mounted the curb and came to a stop against a streetlight pole with one of its front tires at an odd angle. The incident happened around 2 pm at the intersection of Smithe and Mainland streets — near the Yaletown fire hall.

First responders were seen attending to those inside the car, though there’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

Daily Hive has asked the Vancouver Police Department for more details but hasn’t yet heard back.

If you’re coming in or out of the downtown core this afternoon, it may be best to avoid the Cambie Bridge.