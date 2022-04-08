9 places to get stellar XLB dumplings in and around Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Jordan Kawchuk.

It’s almost the perfect food – all in one bite. Soup and solids. Dumplings and deliciousness. Complex Chinese cuisine in a single mouthful.

Xiao long bao (XLB) dumplings are the VIPs of the dumpling world. The steamed wrapper is satisfyingly chewy, and the porky mixture is spiced just right.

But it’s that juicy, aromatic explosion of “soup” packed in each bite that makes XLB dumplings stand apart.

For this reason, XLB is often referred to as “soup dumplings,” but xiao long bao literally translates to “little basket buns” on account of the bamboo steamers they’re prepared in.

And in the process of steaming, the gelatinous stock packed inside each thin dumpling wrapper melts into a flavourful liquid that surrounds the meaty filling. What more could you ask for?

Making XLB is a long process. Eating XLB is a snap. And because we’re in the latter camp, we offer nine foolproof places to experience authentic and unforgettable soup dumplings in Metro Vancouver.

Here, the XLB are not only delicious, they’re picture-perfect. The stars of Jingle Bao (and the most Instagrammable) are the rainbow soup dumplings. In a splash of colours, these dumpling wraps come with an assortment of savoury fillings – prawn, mushroom, spicy pork, spinach, and more. Taking the tradition to a whole new level, Jingle Bao also offers a giant XLB, complete with a straw to suck up the soup.

Address: 774 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7722

So popular are the dumplings at Dinesty; you can get a XLB points card to punch each visit toward a free basket. They also sell packs of their frozen dumplings so you can steam them on your own at home. A go-to destination for hardcore XLB nerds, Dinesty never disappoints. Four locations in the lower mainland ensure you’re never too far from your next fix.

Address: 150-5555 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Address: 1719 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 104-4501 Kingsway, Burnaby

Address: 1168-3779 Sexsmith Road, Richmond

R&H Chinese Food

These folks give “mall food” a good name. In fact, they are a serious dumpling destination along Richmond’s famed Dumpling Trail. Located in the Landsdowne Centre food court, R & H displays the fine craft of XLB making right in front of you. The show is worth the trip alone, but their XLB pop with flavour and handmade goodness that can’t be missed.

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Lansdowne Centre Food Court, Richmond

Phone: 778-297-5668

Made with expert care, the soup dumplings here are the real deal. Lin is your ultimate XLB stop when in the South Granville neighbourhood. The soupy goodness waits to burst right out of each dumpling, and you’ll find yourself ordering a second basket. Or three.

Address: 1537 Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-9696

Long’s Noodle House

A popular spot for Chinese cuisine on the Main Street strip, Long’s cranks out its fair share of delicious XLB baskets. Steamed and served piping hot, these dumplings are filled with finely minced meat, garlic, ginger, and seasonings. Why mess with a classic?

Address: 4853 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7879

A Richmond institution for creative dim sum and Chinese delicacies, Fortune Terrace, is where people celebrate weddings, birthdays, and just plain good food. And here, that always seems to include a basket of delicate soup dumplings. Happily, you don’t need a special occasion to just go in and knockback these broth-based beauties.

Address: 130-6200 River Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-8980

For a place called Peaceful, it sure is packed and lively. And for a good reason, too. On top of hand-pulled noodles, spicy entrees, and their infamous beef rolls, Peaceful knows its way around a good soup dumpling. With multiple locations to choose from, this is a choice that’s also easy on the wallet.

Address: 2394 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 532 W. Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 602 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Address: #107-7320 King George Boulevard., Surrey

Address: 3320 Kingsway, Vancouver

Address: 3610 Westwood Street, Port Coquitlam

Address: 110 – 2188 No.5 Road, Richmond

Shanghai Dimsum House

Another epicentre of good Chinese cuisine in Richmond, Shanghai Dimsum House has a menu that can overwhelm with choices – but guess what we recommend? The XLB dumplings here are filled with the right ratio of soup and pork filling. For a quick snack, they offer a mini 6-piece basket for $2.99.

Address: 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-909-6688

Kirin is the gold standard for Chinese dishes and dim sum, with 4 locations to choose from in Metro Vancouver. Its XLB dumpling hits every note it should – fragrant broth, a tender wrapping, and a rich pork filling.

Address: 1172 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Address: 7900 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Address: Starlight Casino – 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

