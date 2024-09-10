WWE wrestler Sami Zayn wore Gaudreau jersey at Calgary event

Tributes to the late Johnny Gaudreau have not been limited to just those within the hockey world.

Just a few weeks after losing his life alongside his brother Matthew in a tragic drunk-driving incident, tributes and vigils have been pouring in from both Calgary and Columbus. The funeral service for the brothers took place on Monday, with a long list of NHL players attending to pay their respects.

In Calgary, a memorial was set up outside the Saddledome, and a vigil featuring his former Flames teammates took place.

It’s remarkable just how many people have decided to send love and support to the Gaudreau family. One Canadian wrestler, Sami Zayn, will wear a Johnny Gaudreau Flames jersey at the WWE Raw event being held at the Saddeldome on Monday night.

“I’m wearing this jersey not because I’m a Flames fan, everyone knows I’m a Canadiens guy, but to honour Johnny Gaudreau who tragically passed away,” Zayn said. “It makes you think about your time here and what you do with it.”

The WWE event was the first major event to be hosted at the Saddledome since news of the Gaudreau brothers’ passing broke. He walked into the ring with the jersey on to thunderous applause from the Calgary faithful.

It was a great moment, and it solidified Johnny’s legendary status in the city of Calgary.

Calgary has truly put its best foot forward in supporting the Gaudreau family during such a tragic time. Flames players at this morning’s golf event were in awe of the city’s love and support for the family.

It’s a given that tributes will continue to pour in for the brothers, and you have to think that the Flames have something special up their sleeve for the first game of the season.