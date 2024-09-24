WWE Survivor Series ticket prices in Vancouver are out of control

The WWE is holding one of its premiere events at Rogers Arena in Vancouver for the first time ever on November 30.

But tickets cost a pretty penny.

Tickets for Survivor Series: War Games went on sale to the general public on September 13. While it appears they’ve sold most of the seats, there’s still plenty of inventory left on Ticketmaster.

Many of the available tickets are some of the best in the arena, presumably because of the cost.

The best available original-priced seats, located in Row 2 on the floor, are listed for over $5,000. The cheapest remaining seat, among the original-priced tickets, is $626.90. That’s for Row 22 in the lower bowl.

Some upper bowl seats are listed for over $1,000, also the original price.

You can actually save by going the resale route.

The cheapest seat we saw on Ticketmaster was being resold for $255.84, but that’s for the third-last row in the upper bowl.

Survivor Series is the second longest-running WWE pay-per-view event, second only to WrestleMania. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank, it is one of the WWE’s five marquee annual events.