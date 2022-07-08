It’s no secret Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau is a big wrestling fan.

Turns out he’s a big fan of draft floor surprises, too.

While he was in an interview with NHL Network, Boudreau was interrupted by WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, who happens to be the bench boss’s favourite wrestler.

“Oh my god. Kevin Owens, are you kidding me? This is fabulous,” a giggling Boudreau said after Owens snuck up behind him in the planned surprise.

“Oh my god. Oh man. It’s great to see you.”

Boudreau’s wrestling fandom has been long documented.

The coach sparked a new Canucks tradition when he introduced a championship belt to Vancouver’s dressing room to celebrate single-game performances for the club.

Find me a bigger #WWE fan than Bruce Boudreau… I’ll wait. 😂🙌🏻 “You said we’re gonna let you go and I was like, ‘Noooo how’d KO do!!?” PS. Sounds like Bruce might have plans to bring some WWE flavor to the #Canucks dressing room. 👀@NHLNetwork @Canucks #HockeyTwitter #NHL pic.twitter.com/2stScSCNd9 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) December 8, 2021

“I’m all red,” said Boudreau, who continued to chat up the former WWE Champion who has held the Universal Championship one time, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the United States Championship on three occasions.

“It’s great to meet you. That was awesome.”

Also on the list of Boudreau’s favourites wrestlers?

He identified Owens, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Johnny Powers, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and The Rock as his go-to quintet when asked about his fandom in February.

Surely Owens becomes the clear-cut No. 1 after their draft day encounter.