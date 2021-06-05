MLA drops elaborate Wu-Tang reference to inspire vaccinations

A Vancouver politician has made an elaborate connection between Wu-Tang Clan and COVID-19 vaccines.

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour, shared her lyrical revelation in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, referencing GZA’s 1995 song Liquid Swords.

“At 3:58, GZA is quoted as saying “‘Get Vaccinated,'” Chant tweeted. “This is in reference to our BC Vaccination campaign.”

“So please, listen to The GZA [sic], register, and get vaccinated.”

As of June 4, 72.4% of adults in BC, and 69.6% of those aged 12 and older, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 3,488,884 doses have been administered.

Eligible residents can throw on some Wu-Tang and register to get vaccinated online.