BC records another death as 183 new COVID-19 cases reported

British Columbia health officials announced 183 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 145,049.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 40 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 101 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 30 are in the Interior Health region, and nine are in the Northern Health region.

There are 2,453 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 224 individuals are currently hospitalized, 59 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,710 deaths in British Columbia.

“Today, we are reporting that 72.4% of all adults in BC and 69.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement said. “In total, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 256,725 of which are second doses.”

A further 140,835 people who tested positive have recovered.