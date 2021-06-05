Air Canada resuming flights to Italy under program that lets passengers skip quarantine

Air Canada is resuming flights to Italy under a new government-approved program that allows passengers to bypass the country’s quarantine measures.

Starting on July 2, the airline said it will operate “COVID-tested flights” to Rome from Toronto, and from Montréal on July 3.

Passengers will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of their flight’s departure, and another test upon arrival in Italy to be exempt from quarantine.

“US customers transiting through Canada to Italy on one of our direct flights to Rome can also benefit from this program,” Air Canada said.

According to Italy’s Ministry of Health, “COVID-tested flights” are those that have been specifically authorized under a special ordinance.

Canadians travelling to the European country on non-approved flights are subject to a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Air Canada said it is the only Canadian carrier that is participating in the program.