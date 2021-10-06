Vancouver has taken a lot of titles in recent years, from most beautiful to least affordable, but now a new study is crowning the city as the most sleep-stressed in Canada.

Mornings, a United Kingdom guide to mattresses, released a new report that used data from Twitter gathered in June 2021 to see which cities were reporting the most stressful sleep.

They used a research tool called TensiStrength to help them pull tweets that used sleep-related terms, geotagged them, and then rated them on a stress scale to find the results.

According to their report, Vancouver had the highest percentage of stressful tweets related to sleep, at 48.35%, followed by Toronto at 47.52%.

But Vancouver didn’t crack the top 10 worst cities in the world for sleep. On that list, Rochester, New York, took the number one spot.

HealthLink BC says that insomnia can be caused by stress, stimulants, and poor sleep habits. Their tips for getting better sleep include going to bed and waking up at the same time each day and getting regular exercise. If you’re experiencing insomnia, they also recommend avoiding a daytime nap.

You can check out the full report to see how people around the world are sleeping according to their tweets.