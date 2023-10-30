“Accelerate for your life”: These were voted Metro Vancouver’s worst merge spots

Driving in Metro Vancouver can be challenging at the best of times, and trying to squeeze into a lane on a confusing ramp with drivers whizzing around you is undoubtedly one of the most stressful parts of driving.

We asked Daily Hive Urbanized readers what their worst intersections and merge spots were, and drivers from around Metro Vancouver were quick to voice their frustrations about dangerously laid-out roads.

We also asked the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia for some data on the complain-worthy spots, and — surprise, surprise — the locations giving drivers headaches are also problem crash spots.

Capilano Road onto Highway 1

This was a hot topic for North Shore drivers, and got the most nominations in all of the Lower Mainland.

“The merge lane is so short you literally have to stop and wait during traffic until there’s a clear space and then accelerate for your life,” Sandra from North Vancouver said.

“It’s an instant merge, super dangerous,” Dylan Collis from Vancouver added.

“Never driven anywhere else where you come around a sharp curve on an on-ramp and have to immediately merge into dense freeway traffic when you’re moving atm, like, 30 kilometres per hour,” Robbie Brooks of West Vancouver said. “Incredibly dangerous.”

ICBC has tracked no less than 567 crashes in that area in the last four years — so watch out.

264th Street interchange

This Highway 1 interchange in Langley got the second-most mentions for being a complete mess. ICBC tracked a whopping 1,700 crashes here between 2018 and 2022.

“It’s a nightmare,” Kay from Langley said. “It’s bad weekdays and weekends. There’s always a slowdown or a vehicle crash there.”

It’s a “merge of two lanes in 20 yards going west onto the freeway,” according to Michael of Chilliwack. “And the lanes have limited sight lines to see if [it’s] safe to merge.”

The good news? This interchange is due for an upgrade. Infrastructure BC is deciding on a contractor to upgrade the interchange, widen the highway, and add a new transit exchange and truck parking lot.

Lions Gate Bridge

We can totally see why this one was nominated. This bridge connecting Stanley Park to the North Shore has an alternating centre lane, which could be closed or open depending on the time of day. Coming from the North Shore can also be confusing, where four lanes can merge into one relatively quickly.

Numbers don’t lie either. ICBC has recorded 668 crashes at the south end of the Lions Gate between 2018 and 2022, and more than 70 crashes on the ramps at the bridge’s north end.

Marine Drive in South Vancouver

This busy road in South Vancouver has many haters.

Kyle D’Aoust, also from Vancouver, says he witnesses a near-miss or a collision almost every day at southbound Knight Street and Marine Drive. Harb Gill from Burnaby voted for this intersection too, saying getting onto the Knight Street Bridge from Marine Drive is difficult.

“Marine Drive to Knight Street… sometimes it’s not the driving lanes that’s the problem. Sometimes it’s the driver,” Ed from Burnaby said.

ICBC reported 700 crashes at the north end of the Knight Street bridge and 1,100 at the south end in the last four years.

Ian McCallum from Vancouver says trying to get onto Granville Street northbound from Marine Drive is tough, especially when trying to get into the right-hand turning lane to continue on Marine Drive.

Linda from Vancouver also had a bone to pick with the section between Oak Street and Granville Street. Those who just came off the Oak Street bridge have to cut across two lanes of traffic to get to the left turning lane to stay on Southwest Marine Drive.

More than 300 crashes were reported to ICBC at Granville and Marine Drive in the last four years.

Canada Way and Kensington in Burnaby

“Traffic from Canada Way southbound onto Highway 1 invariably blocks the extended intersection on Kensington, making it impossible for Highway 1 westbound traffic to even get to the highway entrance,” Klaus from West Vancouver said. “Very poor planning with the amount of traffic going through there.”

ICBC recorded nearly 1,400 collisions coming on or off the highway there in the last four years.

Honourable mentions

Other tricky spots mentioned by readers included coming out of the Sea Island in Richmond, whether using the Arthur Liang Bridge or going via Bridgeport; the 232nd and Highway 1 interchange in Langley; Highway 91 entrances at 72nd and at Nordel, the Massey Tunnel, and the North Shore entrance to the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

