Three Canadian spots rank impressively among the world's most livable cities

Three Canadian cities have been named among the most livable in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released its annual Global Liveability Index on Tuesday, which ranks the most livable cities around the globe.

Its research led to the conclusion that there’s “optimism amid instability.”

“A shift back towards normality after the COVID-19 pandemic and incremental improvements in liveability made by many developing countries have been the biggest drivers of changes in EIU’s global liveability rankings,” reads the report.

“With COVID restrictions diminished, the 2023 survey (conducted between February 13th and March 12th) shows a noticeable improvement across the world.”

According to the EIU, the average score of livability across all 172 cities (excluding Kyiv, Ukraine) in the survey has reached 76.2 out of 100, up from 73.2 last year.

The report says this is the highest score in 15 years for the original comparable list of 140 most livable cities.

And three Canadian spots have ranked impressively on the list.

Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto have placed in the top 10 most livable cities in the world.

Vancouver placed fifth with an overall score of 97.3 out of 100 — 95 for stability, 100 for healthcare, 97.2 for culture and environment, 100 for education, and 96.4 for infrastructure.

Calgary followed closely behind tying for seventh place with Geneva, Switzerland. It got an overall score of 96.8 — 100 for stability, 100 for healthcare, 87.3 for culture and environment, 100 for education, and 100 for infrastructure.

Toronto is the last Canadian city that made it onto the top 10 in ninth place.

It got an overall score of 96.5 — 100 for stability, 100 for healthcare, 94.4 for culture and environment, 100 for education, and 89.3 for infrastructure.

The city that outperformed over 170 locations in the world is Vienna, Austria. It got an overall score of 98.4, with nearly 100 across the board, except for the 93.5 score it got for culture and environment.

Despite the improvement in score for most cities thanks to better healthcare and small gains in education, culture, and infrastructure, EIU says stability has seen a small decline due to corruption and civil unrest amid a cost-of-living crisis and an uptick in crime.