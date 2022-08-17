NewsPolitics

"F*ck off, you f*ckwads": Peterborough mayor explicitly calls out QAnon protestors

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Aug 17 2022, 3:21 pm
"F*ck off, you f*ckwads": Peterborough mayor explicitly calls out QAnon protestors
Mircea Moira/Shutterstock | @dianetherrienptbo/Instagram

Mayors, they’re just like us! They’re known to drop an F-bomb or two — when the moment’s right.

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien didn’t mince words when asked to comment on the antics of QAnon protestors over the weekend. “F*ck off, you f*ckwards,” she concluded.

On August 13, around 30 followers of Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo tried to have Peterborough police officers arrested for their involvement in Canada’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The group failed and three individuals were arrested afterward.

Therrien’s colourful tweet was retweeted over 1,800 times and liked over 11,000 times. Many applauded her for “saying what we are all thinking” and for “standing up to this nonsense.”

People outside of Peterborough asked Therrien to be the mayor of their city or to lead a provincial party.

Therrien faced her share of internet trolls since the tweet and even shared a rather vulgar email she received. “Wash your mouth you whore,” it read. The mayor seemed to have laughed it off.

This is not the first time Therrien dropped an F-bomb on social media.

In an anti-racist thread posted back in February, the mayor wrote “TL;DR (too long; didn’t read): Nazi Punks F*** Off,” in reference to a Dead Kennedys song. She has also shared a photo holding a coffee cup that reads “today’s clusterf*ck danger.”

Peterborough’s integrity commissioner, Guy Giorno, has stated in the past that these statements did not contravene either the city’s code of conduct or social media policy. Way to f*cking go, Therrien.

