Mayors, they’re just like us! They’re known to drop an F-bomb or two — when the moment’s right.

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien didn’t mince words when asked to comment on the antics of QAnon protestors over the weekend. “F*ck off, you f*ckwards,” she concluded.

People have been asking me to comment on the events of the past weekend in #ptbo. I hate giving airtime/spotlight to these imbeciles. Here is my comment: fuck off, you fuckwads. 💁🏻‍♀️ — Diane Therrien (@DianeNTherrien) August 16, 2022

On August 13, around 30 followers of Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo tried to have Peterborough police officers arrested for their involvement in Canada’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The group failed and three individuals were arrested afterward.

Therrien’s colourful tweet was retweeted over 1,800 times and liked over 11,000 times. Many applauded her for “saying what we are all thinking” and for “standing up to this nonsense.”

Thank you! You’re saying what we all are thinking…and that’s what a good politician does 👍 — Liz Jenny (@Jennife39594089) August 16, 2022

Sometimes you have to speak to them in a way they understand. Thank you for standing up to this nonsense. — Mandy Juby Livings (@MandyJubes) August 17, 2022

People outside of Peterborough asked Therrien to be the mayor of their city or to lead a provincial party.

Would you like to lead a provincial political party? There’s a couple of openings. — Asif Hossain (@asifintoronto) August 17, 2022

Therrien faced her share of internet trolls since the tweet and even shared a rather vulgar email she received. “Wash your mouth you whore,” it read. The mayor seemed to have laughed it off.

Oh, the irony of the trolls. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yYm314kdob — Diane Therrien (@DianeNTherrien) August 17, 2022

This is not the first time Therrien dropped an F-bomb on social media.

In an anti-racist thread posted back in February, the mayor wrote “TL;DR (too long; didn’t read): Nazi Punks F*** Off,” in reference to a Dead Kennedys song. She has also shared a photo holding a coffee cup that reads “today’s clusterf*ck danger.”

Peterborough’s integrity commissioner, Guy Giorno, has stated in the past that these statements did not contravene either the city’s code of conduct or social media policy. Way to f*cking go, Therrien.