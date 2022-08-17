Vancouver theatre community comes to usher’s aid after violent attack

Vancouver’s theatre community is coming together to raise funds for an usher who was allegedly assaulted outside The Orpheum theatre.

According to a fundraiser, Serji was randomly attacked by a stranger when she was leaving the theatre on Smithe Street, where she works.

While still in her uniform, she was “violently” thrown to the ground. This resulted in two broken wrists and arms, a number of cuts and bruises and emotional trauma.

Sandra McRae, who created the GoFundMe, is a friend and coworker of Serji. She said Serji has worked for many years at Vancouver Civic Theatres like the Orpheum, Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Playhouse in Vancouver.

Anyone that’s visited these theatres will recognize her, McRae said.

“She is funny, kind and a dedicated worker.”

According to McRae, Serji’s injuries will not be covered by WorkSafe BC because the incident took place after her shift.

“Serji needs 24/7 assistance to eat, wash, etc. and will lose income while she heals from this horrific attack,” McRae says.

“I would like to help in some way and so I created this for her in the hopes that our theatre community and the larger Vancouver community will help. Let’s show Serji some love and care in this awful time, let’s show her that love wins.”

Just over $5,000 has been raised as of Wednesday morning and one person who donated said, “We are so shocked and horrified to hear what happened to Sergi. Such a terrible, senseless act. Our hearts go out to her as she faces this difficult time. Sending much love and healing hugs for a speedy recovery. xo❤️”

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Police, the Vancouver Civic Theatre and WorkSafe BC for comment.