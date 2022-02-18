You can workout for Women's Day with Vancouver's hottest fitness classes

This Women’s Day, you can get in shape and show your support for the cause.

For the week of March 1 until International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day.

It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From pilates and yoga to kickboxing and a Bollywood dance party, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

“Workout for Women’s Day is a coming together of local trainers and fitness studios around International Women’s Day (March 8th) to offer classes for charities that support all girls and women,” organizers told Daily Hive.

“The campaign raised $33,447 in 2021, bringing the three-year fundraising total to $61,447,” they said.

One of their goals is to “raise awareness for organizations and causes that support all self-identifying girls and women, and gender-expansive people, in the hopes of creating greater community connections now and in the future,” they told Daily Hive.

This year, there are three charities that Workout For Women’s Day is benefiting – Battered Women’s Support Services, Vancouver Women’s Health Collective, and WISH Drop-In Centre Society.

Workout for Women’s Day wants to bring together local movement instructors and provide a space where “all feel welcome and empowered to move in their own way” by promoting inclusion, diversity, and equity in movement settings.

If you want to sample some of the city’s most unique and inclusive fitness classes this March, then you should sign up ASAP and get your workout gear ready to go.

When: March 1 to 8

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation