Vancouver thrift boutique launches pop-up to support anti-violence work

Sustainably updating your wardrobe is now even easier in Vancouver following the launch of a pop-up thrift shop by My Sister’s Closet.

Located at 3958 Main Street, the store is an extension of the two My Sister’s Closet storefronts in the city (Commercial Drive and Seymour Street) and will be open for a limited time from now through August 31.

“We are thrilled for the launch of this pop-up location of My Sister’s Closet, a social enterprise of Battered Women’s Support Service that sits at the intersection of thrift fashion and ending violence against women,” Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) executive director, Angela Marie MacDougall, tells Daily Hive.

She says the organization is “so grateful for the massive donation from the local film industry” that helped make the pop-up happen.

Shoppers can anticipate a curated collection of new and gently-used clothing for all genders at the boutique, with an emphasis on women and femmes. This extends to “racks and racks” of outerwear, shoes, tops, bottoms, and accessories. The store is also presenting a selection of artisan creations made by women locally.

While advocating for zero waste and the thrift movement, the volunteer-run pop-up is supporting an important cause; all proceeds will directly support the BWSS crisis line.

“In 2020, we actually expanded the line’s hours to run 24/7 after requests for its services dramatically increased at the onset of the pandemic — and those requests continue to come in at high demand,” says MacDougall.

“Our staff provides emotional support, resources, coping strategies, safety plans, and more to women who are dealing with violence and/or the effects of abuse. It’s impossible to overstate how urgent and vital this support system is.”

Founded in 1979, BWSS provides education, advocacy, and support to work towards eliminating gender-based and domestic violence. Since the first My Sister’s Closet eco-thrift boutique opened in 2001, it has helped fund violence prevention and intervention services operated by BWSS.

“Violence and abuse steal away our power and our team members are here to help survivors reclaim theirs, often during their most devastating and traumatic moments,” says MacDougall.

“With the support of our shoppers, volunteers, and all who have donated to My Sister’s Closet, this pop-up truly represents community uplifting community. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

Locals can shop at the pop-up until the end of August, not forgetting the My Sister’s Closet online store that’s also filled with beautiful pre-owned and new clothing, footwear, and accessories.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the My Sister’s Closet team, you can learn more and apply here.

When: February 17 to August 31

Where: 3958 Main Street, Vancouver

