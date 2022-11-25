Want to work for the government? These new finance jobs come with hefty salaries

If you’ve always wanted to work for the government and have a background in finance, accounting, business administration, commerce, or economics, you might be interested in some of these new job postings.

Public Services and Procurement Canada’s (PSPC) finance branch is hiring for multiple senior financial analyst positions across provinces, and paying anywhere from $72,074 to $97,774 annually.

The deadline to apply is November 28, so you might want to act fast.

👋 Finance professionals! 📈 Do you have two or more years of experience in #finance or #accounting? @PSPC_SPAC is creating a pool to fill future needs for senior financial analysts. Apply by November 28 for the chance to qualify: https://t.co/9lr3UEmueH pic.twitter.com/i573VOJcxp — GC Jobs (@jobs_gc) November 23, 2022

Job requirements

To be able to apply, you’ll need a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics, as well as experience related to positions in the Financial Management Group.

If you don’t have the experience, you will need occupational certification.

The recognized professional accounting designations are Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Certified General Accountant (CGA).

You also will need significant experience (at least two years) in one or more of the following finance areas:

• Accounting operations (e.g. processing accounts payable or receivable, bookkeeping, reconciliation, monitoring of accounts and data verification);

• Corporate accounting (e.g. preparation of monthly or annual financial statements or external financial reports);

• Financial planning and analysis, forecasting and variance analysis;

• Financial management advisory services (e.g. provide recommendations to improve financial information or the financial situation, take corrective action on discrepancies);

• Internal or external audit, verification, or assessments of financial statements, transactions or business processes;

• Financial systems (e.g. implementation, testing, maintenance, user support, training, development of user guides);

• Cost estimation or costing;

• Planning and managing of capital assets on an accrual basis (e.g. maintain assets on a monthly basis, analyze the accrual profile of capital assets); or

• Financial policy (e.g. develop or apply and interpret laws and regulations).

You’ll also need to have experience providing advice and guidance or recommendations to various stakeholders (such as clients, partners, or colleagues) on financial issues.

Why work for the PSPC?

On their website, PSPC also lists the top 10 reasons you would want to work for them. The perks and benefits sound pretty good, and you can make some useful connections, too.

Jobs at PSPC offer courses, mentoring, coaching, and at-work training, as well as decent pay. Employees get great chances to grow in the organization, along with a wide range of employee benefits; dental, health and life insurance; and a top-notch pension plan.

You get more than three weeks of paid leave and, potentially, a great work-life balance thanks to the PSPC’s flexible hours and work arrangements. It also has inclusive hiring practices, and those from marginalized communities are always encouraged to apply.

Plus, you get to work for the government, which gives you some solid bragging rights, too!

The positions are currently available in Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Gatineau. Apply before November 28, or forward this to someone you know who might be eligible.

For more details, check out the PSPC’s job listing here.