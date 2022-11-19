Canada's top 100 employers were just revealed and hybrid work is king

Want to know what makes a workplace the best of the best? A new list shows companies putting the work in to make their employees feel seen, heard, and appreciated while making an impact.
Mediacorp Canada Inc. published its list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2023 in the Globe and Mail on Friday, November 18.
Their findings reveal that the best employers listen to their workers and provide them with the flexibility they crave, plus a few unexpected perks and bonuses like healthy snacks and massage chairs.
“In the previous 20 years, the changes in employment practices we tracked were evolutionary in nature,” said Mediacorp Canada executive editor Richard Yerema.
“Benefits and policies would improve and expand, one by one over time. But the last couple of years has really challenged everybody in how to manage the workplace. It’s been revolutionary in its speed.”
All the companies on the list have instituted a hybrid work program, allowing employees to work remotely full-time or come into the office only part of the time.
Bernard Lord, CEO of the health company Medavie and former premier of New Brunswick, said that accelerated change due to COVID-19 changed the workplace.
“It’s just ignited this desire to be far more flexible, and move away from what I call the Industrial Age philosophy of work, where everybody has to be a clock puncher and be there at a certain time, eight days a week, and take 10-minute breaks. Now people work from home, they may have kids, so they work six hours and then do the other two later.”
Employers were rated on eight criteria:
- Workplace
- Work atmosphere and social
- Health, financial and family benefits
- Vacation and time off
- Employee communications
- Performance management
- Training and skills development
- Community involvement
From banks and governments to universities and mining companies, the top 100 list is full of recognizable names. You can click on each one to see what made it stand out.
A-B
- 3M Canada Company
- ABB Canada
- Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN
- Accenture Inc.
- Adobe Systems Canada Inc.
- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation / AFSC
- ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P.
- Assembly of First Nations
- Bank of Canada
- BASF Canada Inc.
- BC Public Service
- BDO Canada LLP
- Bell Canada
- Best Buy Canada Ltd.
- BIOVECTRA
- Boston Consulting Group Canada ULC, The
- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. / BCI
- Business Development Bank of Canada
C-D
- CAE Inc.
- Canada Energy Regulator
- Canada Revenue Agency / CRA
- Canadian National Railway Company
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
- Carleton University
- Cascades
- CIBC
- Citi Canada
- Clio
- CoLab Software Inc.
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The
- Creative Options Regina, Inc.
- Danone Canada
- Dentons Canada LLP
- Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins
- Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc.
- Digital Extremes Ltd.
E-I
- Emera Inc.
- Employment and Social Development Canada
- Enbridge Inc.
- Export Development Canada
- Fidelity Canada
- Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd.
- Fowler Bauld & Mitchell Ltd.
- FreshBooks
- GHD Canada Holdings Inc.
- GSoft
- Hatch Ltd.
- Hershey Canada Inc.
- Hospital for Sick Children, The
- IGM Financial Inc.
- Imperial Oil Limited
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
- Inter Pipeline Ltd.
- iQmetrix
- Irving Oil
P-T
- PCL Construction
- Penguin Random House Canada Ltd.
- Pomerleau Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Inc.
- Rio Tinto
- Ross Video Ltd.
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
- Sanofi Canada
- SaskEnergy Incorporated
- Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
- Shell Canada Limited
- Simon Fraser University
- Sobeys Inc.
- Stryker Canada ULC
- Suncor Energy Inc.
- TD Bank Group
- Teck Resources Limited
- TELUS Communications Inc.
- Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC