Apple is hiring for a number of well-paying jobs in Vancouver

Apple isn’t just one of the world’s most valuable companies; it is the single most valuable company, and the tech giant is hiring for several Vancouver jobs.

While Apple doesn’t post salaries on its career page, job websites like Glassdoor do a pretty good job of filling in the blanks of what you could expect to make, though they’re not guaranteed salary expectations.

Depending on your area of expertise, you could find yourself working at Apple’s new two-storey downtown Vancouver store, located inside Pacific Centre.

Apple is hiring for many high- and lower-level jobs in Vancouver, from retail employees to iCloud specialists to Senior Software Engineers. Apple is also hiring at its new Pacific Centre Apple store.

Apple has several retail positions available, including full-time, part-time and part-time temporary specialists, technical specialists, geniuses, experts, creatives, operation experts, business pros and business experts.

An entry-level position at an Apple retail store will net you around $20 per hour. Payscale.com suggests Apple Geniuses make around $25 per hour.

If you’ve got the background and experience, Apple is also hiring a Senior Software Engineer, and Glassdoor suggests that role earns over $160,000 per year.

Apple also has several other roles for people with education and backgrounds in computer science.

For the complete list of Vancouver positions being offered, click here. You will need an Apple ID to apply.