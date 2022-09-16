Did you get today’s Wordle answer?

Because the success numbers took a big hit today. According to The New York Times, the parent company of the popular word game, only 41% of players got the answer after six turns — which is usually over 99%.

Be aware: We are going to spoil today’s answer if you haven’t gotten to it yet…

Part of the allure of the popular puzzle game is that you can easily share your answers on social media and with friends. And the reactions have not been kind with today’s players.

Wordle 454 features too many common letters and a rare word — the worst Wordle mix.

🟨🟩 Just 41% of players solved Wordle 454 after 6 turns. Normally it’s around 99%. 🟨🟩 Good luck, you’re going to need it. https://t.co/z09VV8XDRu pic.twitter.com/6lHmzcpdzv — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 16, 2022

Some could say, it even feels like being stabbed in the back by Wordle. Stabbed in the back by a very small sharp knife, perhaps? Like a… PARER knife?

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

Here’s how the Friday Wordle crowd reacted to today’s frustrating answer. At least there’s always tomorrow, Wordlers. Keep your heads up, you’re not alone. You can always restart a new streak but it’s not as easy to buy a new phone (for all those who threw theirs against the wall…).

Public announcement: don’t play #dailywordleclub today. It is a streak breaker. 😡 Wordle 454 X/6 ⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Louise Aitken (@louaitken) September 15, 2022

Wordle 454 X/6

Well,that was annoying.

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜ — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) September 15, 2022

This some bullshit

Wordle 454 X/6 ⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩 — Handsome Pat Fannin (@Patrick_Fannin) September 16, 2022

What a stupid word. Just miserable. This game can go to hell Wordle 454 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟩⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Bob (@bigdaddybob50) September 16, 2022

Ahhhh bastards! My first fail ever. 😭 Wordle 454 X/6 ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗 (@mskrst3n) September 16, 2022

Wordle 454 X/6

What the hell is a parer.. pic.twitter.com/euVbGH3WUM — Richard Bertin (@ayesleft) September 16, 2022

Oh you’ve got to be kidding me😑 Wordle 454 X/6 🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩 — Chandalee 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@chandalee_w) September 15, 2022

Worst Wordle Ever… i am utterly destroyed #11thhourinsomnia Wordle 454 X/6 🟩🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 16, 2022

Today’s #wordle killed my streak (118) 😡😢 Wordle 454 X/6* ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜

⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — Pamala Cooper (@peejmala) September 16, 2022

i’m going to kill wordle this is the worst day of my life Wordle 454 X/6* 🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 https://t.co/ua2Ha3zeI8 — alvin (@allan_nav) September 16, 2022

First fail ever. Fuck this word Wordle 454 X/6 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨

⬜⬜🟨🟨🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 — George Miles (@iwishiwasapolar) September 16, 2022

I’m calling bullshit on this this is not a word! Wordle 454 X/6 ⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟩🟨🟩⬛

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩 — Christopher Allen (@RumDiddyDumDum) September 16, 2022