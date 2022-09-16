VentureGaming

"Damn you New York Times!": Players are pissed with today's "streak breaker" Wordle answer

Ty Jadah
Sep 16 2022, 3:01 pm
Gina Hsu/Shutterstock

Did you get today’s Wordle answer?

Because the success numbers took a big hit today. According to The New York Times, the parent company of the popular word game, only 41% of players got the answer after six turns — which is usually over 99%.

Be aware: We are going to spoil today’s answer if you haven’t gotten to it yet…

 

Part of the allure of the popular puzzle game is that you can easily share your answers on social media and with friends. And the reactions have not been kind with today’s players.

Wordle 454 features too many common letters and a rare word — the worst Wordle mix.

Some could say, it even feels like being stabbed in the back by Wordle. Stabbed in the back by a very small sharp knife, perhaps? Like a… PARER knife?

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

Here’s how the Friday Wordle crowd reacted to today’s frustrating answer. At least there’s always tomorrow, Wordlers. Keep your heads up, you’re not alone. You can always restart a new streak but it’s not as easy to buy a new phone (for all those who threw theirs against the wall…).

Ty JadahTy Jadah
