Vancouver Wordle players are the second quickest in all of Canada

How many tries does it take you on average to succeed in Wordle every day?

It takes the average Vancouver Wordle player 3.84 guesses, good for second in all of Canada.

According to a new study by WordTips , which analyzes Twitter data regarding the popular game, Canada is the 17th best country in the world at solving daily puzzles.

Within Canada, Toronto is the best at solving Wordles, averaging 3.81 guesses. Vancouver followed suit at 3.84, followed by Ottawa, Montreal, and Edmonton, rounding out the top five.

Vancouver players are also much better than Abbotsford and Victoria-based Wordle enthusiasts.

It takes Abbotsford players 4.09 guesses, a whole 0.25 more guesses than Vancouverites. It takes Victoria players 4.06 guesses.

As a country, Canada takes 3.90 guesses per day to solve the puzzles, barely eeking out our Ameican neighbours, who need 3.92.

On a global scale, Sweden is the world’s best Wordle solver, needing an average of 3.72 guesses per daily puzzle.

Canberra, Australia is the best global city, averaging 3.58 guesses.

Vancouver Wordle players need to up their game if they plan on kicking Toronto out of the top spot.

With files from Tyler Jadah