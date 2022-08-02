Curated

"Streak breaker": Players react to today's frustrating repeat-letter Wordle answer

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Aug 2 2022, 2:24 pm
FP Creative Stock/Shutterstock

Today’s Wordle answer is going to wipe out a bunch of winning streaks.

SPOILER: If you haven’t yet completed today’s Wordle, you’ll want to turn back and come back after a few (probably frustrating) guesses.

Anytime there are repeated letters in the popular puzzle game, players have the right to get heated — especially when that double letter is a Y.

Asking Google, “Is there such a word as coyly?” is going to be popular on Tuesday morning.

Wordle 409 was trending on Twitter Tuesday morning after players across the digital world shared their lengthy journeys to either solving today’s puzzle or throwing your phone into the couch.

If the ultimate goal of Wordle is to slowly incorporate lesser-used words into the world’s lexicon, today was a success.

If the game’s goal is to also make people want to throw their phones at a wall, today was also a success.

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

Part of the game’s allure is to easily share with friends, family, and strangers on the internet a colourful path of your solving process.

Would the world be a better place if we just used social media to share our Wordle answers? Maybe.

Here’s how players reacted to today’s Wordle answer. Keep your heads up, Wordlers. There’s always tomorrow, he said coyly.

