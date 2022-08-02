Today’s Wordle answer is going to wipe out a bunch of winning streaks.

SPOILER: If you haven’t yet completed today’s Wordle, you’ll want to turn back and come back after a few (probably frustrating) guesses.

Anytime there are repeated letters in the popular puzzle game, players have the right to get heated — especially when that double letter is a Y.

Asking Google, “Is there such a word as coyly?” is going to be popular on Tuesday morning.

Wordle 409 was trending on Twitter Tuesday morning after players across the digital world shared their lengthy journeys to either solving today’s puzzle or throwing your phone into the couch.

If the ultimate goal of Wordle is to slowly incorporate lesser-used words into the world’s lexicon, today was a success.

If the game’s goal is to also make people want to throw their phones at a wall, today was also a success.

For those just getting into Wordle, the original version is a free word game that started going viral in late 2021, causing so much buzz that it was bought out by The New York Times in early 2022.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle. Its simple yet strategic style has made it immensely popular with puzzle fans, spawning dozens of spin-offs.

Part of the game’s allure is to easily share with friends, family, and strangers on the internet a colourful path of your solving process.

Would the world be a better place if we just used social media to share our Wordle answers? Maybe.

Here’s how players reacted to today’s Wordle answer. Keep your heads up, Wordlers. There’s always tomorrow, he said coyly.

Wordle 409 6/6 ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle409 Seriously? That’s the word for the day? — EQ4AsYrs (@Eq4AsYrs) August 2, 2022

I mean, technically, it’s a word. But I don’t think I’ve ever heard it in the wild.#Wordle409 6/6 ⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — DJ (@DadOf1And2) August 2, 2022

#Wordle #Wordle409 5/6

Tough one. If you can solve in less than 5, proclaim it boldly. No need to be shy about it. ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Dave Linn (@DavidRLinn) August 2, 2022

Wordle 409 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛

🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩 My 78 day streak! 😂😂😂 I would’ve never guessed that. I’ve used that word maybe two or three times in my life. #Wordle409 #Wordle pic.twitter.com/ZgUmKd3oh6 — The Alien Superstar: Brock Lee Florets (@BrockLeeFlorets) August 2, 2022

When you stare at #Wordle for minutes on end, and have NO idea.

This one almost got me today.#Phew #Wordle409 #Wordlers Wordle 409 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/RvNCnkuo9O — SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) August 2, 2022

#Wordle409 5/6 A curve ball today. Had me thinking long, really long! Wishing all my fellow wordlers double luck today! 🤞🏻🤞🏻 ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨⬜🟨

🟨🟩⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Tania (@Stania09) August 1, 2022

Wordle 409 5/6 Ooh this is a tough one alright. You don’t expect the 3rd and 5th letters to be this one! Happy to get out alive sans an X! #Wordle409

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Kanishka (@kanishkasekara) August 2, 2022

I didn’t enjoy this today. #Wordle409 409 6/6 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩

⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Hemmie Martin (@HemmieMM) August 2, 2022

Wasted far too much time on this today, and then it’s a word like that! Wordle 409 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle409 #Wordle #WordleClub — Hugh W. Roberts 🏳️‍🌈 (@HughRoberts05) August 2, 2022

#Wordle409 6/6* A win is a win, but some are more hard fought than others. ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/Iw1y2aTHoH — ☮️Jemma♥️ (@JemmaJustThinks) August 2, 2022

Wordle 409 6/6#Wordle409

Jeez, I am getting worse at this!

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

WordleBot

Skill 74/100

Luck 36/100 — Aileen Policros (@Aileenppolicros) August 2, 2022

Wordle 409 X/6 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜ There was no way I was gonna guess this! #Wordle #Wordle409 — κε†ακï ✨ (@Ketssssssssssss) August 1, 2022

#Wordle409 @WordleStats OMG! That was so close! This one will wipe out a lot of Wordlers. Wordle 409 6/6* ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Cornish Bantam – Support Ukraine & Her People! (@kerstingfamily) August 1, 2022

I’ve not had this 6 scare for a while. Exciting or what!? Phew?! 😅

A tricky one. #Wordle409

✨💫

Wordle 409 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩😧

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩😬😊 — Mary N. U.💙✨ (@Mary43365941) August 2, 2022

#Wordle409 X/6 there’s me avoiding adjectives at the end, then it hits me with a double Y adverb, what a piss take pic.twitter.com/O24nkEU2F6 — silly wordle (@silly_wordle) August 1, 2022

Wordle 409 5/6* 🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle409

A really tricky #wordle today, putting streaks in danger. I don’t think there will be too many players getting it on the first guess! pic.twitter.com/8k27ksCex1 — Paul Griffiths (@PaulGri97747699) August 2, 2022