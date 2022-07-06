"Sneakiest one yet": People aren't happy with today's Wordle answer

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t yet come up with today’s Wordle answer, you may want to come back later.

The Wednesday Wordle definitely resulted in a few F words, and we don’t mean the actual answer.

Repeating letters always opens the Wordle door for controversy but today’s answer was one for the record books.

Streaks were broken, screens were sworn at, and who knows? Maybe friendships were even torn apart.

One Wordler even called it the “sneakiest one yet,” after the popular web-based word game used three Fs in its five-letter Wordle answer. The letter F accounted for 60% of the puzzle’s answer.

F is right.

The word puzzle game has become immensely popular since October 2021 thanks to its simple yet strategic style.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, In January 2022, The New York Times purchased the game and dozens of spin-offs and variations have since become popular.

After getting through today’s F-word-inducing Wordle puzzle, people might start looking toward some of those spin-offs.

As is par for the course in today’s world, if you’re upset about something, vent about it on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted to Wordle 382.

FLUFF off, Wordle.

You can hate today’s #wordle. Or you could REALLY REALLY hate today’s wordle. There is no middle ground.#Wordle382 4/6* ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — tom c (@librariantom) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 X/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛ What the heck, Wordle???? — Freya (@freyfreyafreyja) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 6/6

Well. That was rough.

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Stacy Turke (@StacyTurkeOT) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 5/6 🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

This should be illegal — Katie Porter’s White Board (@OhDangitEvie) July 6, 2022

Today had better go up-hill from here

Wordle 382 5/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Lisa (@footenotes) July 6, 2022

trying to kill me

Wordle 382 6/6 🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩⬛🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Woke Mob For Constitutional Right to Choose (@Yastreblyansky) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 6/6

A bitch today.

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Our Lady of Perpetual Petroleum ☮️ (@OurPerpetual) July 6, 2022

Sneakiest one yet Wordle 382 4/6 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Tanya Hart (@arripay) July 5, 2022

You have got to be fucking kidding me Wordle 382 X/6 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ — Glasgow RK Spurs (@GlasgowRKSpurs) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 5/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨

⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 R u kidding me!! — Erika🍭Monika (@ErikaMonika123) July 6, 2022

Wow seriously?? I’m glad it kind of looks like I’m giving the ⁦@nytimes⁩ the middle finger for this one 😂#Wordle382 5/6 just kidding I love #Wordle ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Daniel Ingram (@dannyimusic) July 6, 2022

After a lot of effing.

Wordle 382 6/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — John weyman 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@iosonoJohn) July 6, 2022

Today’s was mean

Wordle 382 4/6* ⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Sarah (@eatsruns) July 6, 2022

Maddening.

Wordle 382 5/6 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — The Rivethead (@TheRivethead) July 6, 2022

Wordle 382 5/6* ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Ok that’s just ridiculous — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 6, 2022

good lord

Wordle 382 6/6 ⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛

⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — öscar (@delgadobravado) July 6, 2022

lmaoooooo fuck this game Wordle 382 5/6* ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) July 6, 2022