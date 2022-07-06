Curated

"Sneakiest one yet": People aren't happy with today's Wordle answer

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jul 6 2022, 4:17 pm
"Sneakiest one yet": People aren't happy with today's Wordle answer
DVKi/Shutterstock

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t yet come up with today’s Wordle answer, you may want to come back later.

The Wednesday Wordle definitely resulted in a few F words, and we don’t mean the actual answer.

Repeating letters always opens the Wordle door for controversy but today’s answer was one for the record books.

Streaks were broken, screens were sworn at, and who knows? Maybe friendships were even torn apart.

One Wordler even called it the “sneakiest one yet,” after the popular web-based word game used three Fs in its five-letter Wordle answer. The letter F accounted for 60% of the puzzle’s answer.

F is right.

The word puzzle game has become immensely popular since October 2021 thanks to its simple yet strategic style.

Originally created in 2013, Wordle was created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle, In January 2022, The New York Times purchased the game and dozens of spin-offs and variations have since become popular.

After getting through today’s F-word-inducing Wordle puzzle, people might start looking toward some of those spin-offs.

As is par for the course in today’s world, if you’re upset about something, vent about it on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted to Wordle 382.

FLUFF off, Wordle.

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.