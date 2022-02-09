Wordle has a shelf life, and every future answer has been leaked

Wordle continues to be one of the most popular word games in existence, and according to The New York Times, which now owns the game, millions of players try their hand at guessing the word of the day every day.

However, there are only so many five-letter words in the English language, and one person is spoiling the fun for everyone else.

A full answer list was leaked last month by a student named Owen Yin through Medium.com, and it also revealed the potential end date for the popular game: October 20, 2027.

It isn’t clear how Yin made the discovery, but he does reveal his findings.

“All 2,315 words are stored right in your browser when you play a game. When you connect to the site, you download a nifty script that figures out what day it is on your device and shows you the correct puzzle. The script stores all the allowed words you can guess plus the answer to every puzzle, past, present, and future.”

There are obviously a few ways around this for the game developers when 2027 arrives, including potentially expanding to six-letters, or just reusing words that have already been used in the past.

Five years is a long time, after all.

Then, of course, you’ve got your Wordle alternatives like Lewdle or Sweardle.

Everyone has gotten in on the craze, even the United Nations.

Not a wordle, just a reminder that we need to halve emissions by 2030. ⬛️↘️🟩🟩🟩

⬛️⬛️↘️🟩🟩

⬛️⬛️⬛️↘️🟩

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) February 8, 2022

In any case, if you don’t want Wordle to be spoiled, do not click on this link.

For the rest of you potential cheaters, Yin has some sage advice on what you can do with this holy grail of information.

One potential is to make people think you have psychic powers. That could be fun.

He also suggests that you may finally be able to beat Sue in accounting.

Lastly, he quotes the wise words of Uncle Ben from Spider-Man.

“With great power comes great responsibility.”