Flipped truck and wood spill slows traffic in Surrey

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Feb 15 2024, 7:07 pm
A rolled-over truck that dumped a load of wood on the side of a Surrey highway is causing traffic delays this morning.

DriveBC shared a photo of the truck on its side along Highway 17 westbound at Bridgeview Drive.

The government-operated transport communication service advised drivers to pass the scene with caution and expect delays.

A photo of the crash also made it onto Reddit, where some commenters likened it to the recent rash of semi-into-overpass collisions.

Trailer flipped on Hwy 17 & Bridgeview
byu/Solid_Seat_5420 inSurreyBC

Drivers travelling through Surrey may want to find an alternate route.

