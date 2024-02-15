Flipped truck and wood spill slows traffic in Surrey

A rolled-over truck that dumped a load of wood on the side of a Surrey highway is causing traffic delays this morning.

DriveBC shared a photo of the truck on its side along Highway 17 westbound at Bridgeview Drive.

The government-operated transport communication service advised drivers to pass the scene with caution and expect delays.

⚠️ #BCHwy17 – A westbound vehicle incident just past Bridgeview Dr has the right lane blocked. Crews are on scene. Pass with caution and expect delays. #SurreyBC #SFPR pic.twitter.com/PNQzoyD1D6 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 15, 2024

A photo of the crash also made it onto Reddit, where some commenters likened it to the recent rash of semi-into-overpass collisions.

Drivers travelling through Surrey may want to find an alternate route.