Rollover crash in downtown Vancouver shocks passersby

A shocking rollover crash in downtown Vancouver stunned passersby Friday morning.

A brown vehicle somehow ended up on its side with its roof crumpled against a tree at Alexander and Jackson streets in the Downtown Eastside.

A paramedic, a police officer, and a fire truck could be seen at the scene in a photo from the crash site.

Daily Hive has asked the Vancouver Police Department and BC Emergency Health Services for more information on what happened but has not yet heard back.

A photo from the scene was shared on Reddit, where it became widely circulated. Many users questioned how the car ended up like that, with others making jokes about the sorry state of driving in the city.

“Physics don’t apply here in Vancouver, let alone other concepts/principles,” one user said.

“Well that went sideways,” said another.

Here’s hoping the rest of the Friday commute is calmer than this.